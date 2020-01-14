KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Help Identifying Shooting Suspect

Authorities in Newark are seeking help identifying the man wanted in a weekend shooting.

One male fired a handgun at another man during an argument just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, at 70 Crawford St., and then took off in a gray Dodge Stratus bearing a temporary license plate, Newark police said.

The dodge has heavy damage to the front bumper, driver's side rear door and passenger side.

Detectives found photos of the suspect through his Instagram account, @humbletilldeath

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) .

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the police division's website or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

