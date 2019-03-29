Know Him? Investigators Seek 'Person Of Interest' In Newark Homicide

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is asking the public's help identifying and locating a male sought in connection with a slaying in Newark March 17.

Deante Barr, 18, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of South Orange Avenue. Barr was inside a Chinese restaurant when he was struck by gunfire that pierced the restaurant's window, according to published reports. Authorities were unsure if Barr was the intended target.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person in the photo is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-847-7432 or 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

