KNOW HER? Police Trying To ID Critically Injured Woman Found On Northvale Freight Train Tracks

Authorities were trying to determine how a woman found critically injured on the freight train tracks in Northvale early Monday got there -- as well as who she is.The Asian woman, who appears to be in her 70s, was found around 8 a.m. on the railroad tracks south of Clinton Avenue, Police Chief William Essmann.

Weather conditions canceled a medical chopper, so Englewood Hospital and Medical Center personnel took her to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

Essmann's detectives were working with CSX Police special agents to determine whether she was struck by a train.

Meanwhile, the chief sought the public's help identifying her.

"She had short gray hair and was wearing a light tan, knee-length, hooded winter coat, grey sweatshirt, black or navy pants and black shoes," Essmann said.

She "also walked with a very distinctive gait taking short, choppy steps," he said.

"She was last seen walking east on Clinton Avenue from the 500 block of West Avenue" before she was found," the chief said..

Anyone who saw anything or could help identify the woman is asked to immediately call Northvale police: (201) 768-5900.

