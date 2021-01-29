Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
KNOW ANYTHING? Woman Assaulted, Abandoned On Roadside By NJ Men Giving Her Lift Home From Bar

Valerie Musson
North Plainfield Police
North Plainfield Police Photo Credit: North Plainfield Police via Facebook

Authorities in Somerset County are searching for clues after a woman was assaulted by two men she paid to give her a ride.

The woman was at a Plainfield bar when she met two men, who agreed to drive her to Irvington around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, North Plainfield Police Lt. Edward Sinker said.

During the trip, the men physically assaulted the woman, forcing her out of the vehicle on the highway and fled the scene with her cell phone, police said.

Watchung police later found the woman walking on Route 22 east, they said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the North Plainfield Police Department.

