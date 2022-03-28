Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Firefighters Knocked Back When Propane Tank Explodes In Elmwood Park House Blaze
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Massive Load Of Concrete Debris Dumped Near Rt. 206 In Sussex County, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down the person who dumped a massive load of concrete debris near Route 206 in Sussex County.
Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down the person who dumped a massive load of concrete debris near Route 206 in Sussex County. Photo Credit: Andover Township Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down the person who dumped a massive load of concrete debris near Route 206 in Sussex County.

The load was dumped on the shoulder of Brighton Road near Route 206 in Andover Township, local police said in a Sunday afternoon release.

The load appears to consist of “old portions of a wall or facade with a distinct stamped pattern,” police said.

Click here to view additional photos.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Andover Township Police Department at (973) 383-5544.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.