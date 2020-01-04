KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Seek Info After Man Found Slain In Jersey Shore Home

Authorities in Atlantic County are seeking the public's help after a man was found slain in his home.

Somers Hickman, 67, was found dead in his Chapman Avenue home after police were summoned by neighbors for a welfare check Monday around 10 p.m., Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced said.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday found Hickman died of blunt force trauma, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or visit the website of the prosecutor's office and fill out the form anonymously on the "Submit a Tip" page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Crime Stoppers offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

