Killer Stalks Streets Of NYC, DC; Homeless Urged To Find Shelter

The homeless populations of New York City and Washington DC are being urged to find shelter after the same gunman killed two people and injured three in unprovoked attacks this month.

The first incident occurred Thursday, March 3 around 4 a.m., when a man was shot on the 1100 block of New York Avenue in Washington DC. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, March 8, police responded to the 1700 block of H Street, where another man had been shot. He, too, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 2:54 am, a member of the Metropolitan Police Department was in the area of the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast and saw a tent fire.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Further investigation found the remains of an adult male which displayed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced dead. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The first New York City incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. on March 12, when a 38-year-old man was shot in the arm while sleeping on King Street near Varick Street. Later that day, around 5 p.m., another man was shot in the head and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots at approximately 6 a.m.

Given the similarity in the modus operandi of the perpetrator, common circumstances involved in each shooting, circumstances of the victims and recovered evidence, the NYPD, the MPDC and the ATF are investigating.

“Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual praying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime," Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said. "We will use every tool, every technique and every partner to bring the killer to justice.”

