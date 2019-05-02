Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Englewood Police Charge 12 Students In Recorded High School Brawl
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Kentucky Man Tried To Bring Guns Onto Plane At Newark, TSA Says

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Kentucky man tried to board a flight in Newark with two loaded guns in his carry-on, authorities said.
A Kentucky man tried to board a flight in Newark with two loaded guns in his carry-on, authorities said. Photo Credit: TSA

A Kentucky man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday when he tried to board a plane with two loaded handguns, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The man, a resident from Versaille who was not identified by name, had a .38 caliber revolver and a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in a carry-on, authorities said. The weapons were loaded with six and 12 bullets, respectively.

He was arrested by Port Authority police as he was passing through a security checkpoint in Terminal C. He faces several weapons charges.

With this latest seizure, a total of seven guns have been retrieved at the airport this year. In 2018, 14 guns were discovered at Newark Liberty security checkpoints.

The TSA urges the public to visit its website for guidelines on how to travel with a firearm legally.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.