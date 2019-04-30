Kenilworth Man Forced Business Owner To Take Bad Check At Gunpoint: Feds

A 29-year-old Kenilworth man who is accused of running credit card scams to finance a high-flying lifestyle faces a number of additional federal charges for allegedly forcing the owner of an online business to take a bad check and then pay him the amount in cash, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey said Tuesday.

Raymond Scura wrote at least one bad check to the business owner in February. When the owner demanded cash instead, Scura drove with him to a bank, where he pulled a gun. Scura then forced the business owner to provide him with his ATM PIN, punched in the number and deposited the check, according to authorities.

Scura then led the business owner to a bank teller in order to make a withdrawal equal to the amount on the bad check. The two left the bank, where Scura again pulled the gun and demanded the cash the business owner had just received from the teller.

Scura was also charged last month with charging a country club membership, luxury hotel stays, a Rolex watch and limo service to credit card accounts belonging to others without their knowledge. He also allegedly wrote checks against accounts that had been closed or contained insufficient funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Scura, who was already facing charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, has also been charged with violating the Hobbs Act for committing a robbery with violence, as well as brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Scura was scheduled to appear in federal court in Newark Tuesday afternoon on the fresh charges. If convicted, Scura faces up to 20 years in prison on the Hobbs Act robbery charge alone, as well as fines in excess of $1 million.

The U.S. Attorney's Office thanked several agencies for their assistance, including the Belleville Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

