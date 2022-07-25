Kearny Man (Now Without Mole) Missing For Weeks

A search has been launched for a Kearny man missing for weeks.

Steven Festa was reported missing to the Kearny Police Department on July 21, by his sister, though the family last heard from him weeks earlier, Detective Capt. Tim Wagner said.

Festa, pictured above, has since had the mole removed from his right cheek. He is believed to have a tattoo on the back of his calf with song lyrics written in black and green ink. He is known to travel by bus.

Det. David Bush is the investigating detective, who can be reached at (201) 998-1313 ext. 2841, dbush@kearnynjpd.org, or via KPD's tips email address, which is tips@kearnynjpd.org. Please reference case number 22-30,016.

