Kearny Man Charged In OD Death Of Newark Fire Captain

A 42-year-old man has been charged in the overdose death of a beloved 49-year-old Newark fire captain who was found unresponsive at a fire station in January.

Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability in the death of Newark Fire Captain Carlos Rivera, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was also charged with distributing cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, authorities said.

On Jan. 15, Rivera, of Sayreville, was found unresponsive inside the Newark firehouse of Engine 15 Ladder 7 at 269 Park Avenue. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation which is active and ongoing is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

