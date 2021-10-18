Kearny Girl, 17, Charged In Death Of Baby Found In Trash Can

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in the death of an infant last October in Hudson County, authorities said.

The Kearny teen was charged with aggravated manslaughter, child endangerment and desecrating human remains, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The girl was charged as a juvenile.

A Change.org petition called "Justice for Baby Matthew" was launched by Angela Owens last October, after the infant was found in a trash can.

More than 2,100 signatures had been garnered as of Oct. 18, 2021.

