K-9s, Partners Graduate From Bergen County Sheriff's Training Academy

The two newest sets of partners with one of the largest, most active law enforcement K-9 units in New Jersey were graduated on Friday.

Graduating after nine months of rigorous physical and academic exercises at the Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Training Academy were:

BCSO Officer Sohrab Muossavian and Cash;

BCSO Officer Justin Epifano and Johny.

Clinton Township Police Sgt. John Tiger and Tapko, with Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton

They were joined by Clinton Township Police Sgt. John Tiger and Tapko ( above ).

Sheriff’s K-9 Officers Joseph Cutrona (left) and Marcelo Hagopian

Sheriff’s K-9 Officers Marcelo Hagopian and Joseph Cutrona ( both above ) also received their certifications for scent detention and are now qualified to supervise classes at the academy.

Both officers assisted Lt. Timothy Scannell in training the sixth patrol class and eighth scent class since the academy’s creation in 2012.

The academy “ranks among the most elite in all of New Jersey,” Sheriff Anthony Cureton said. “The graduates and their canine partners were truly pushed to the limits.”

To date, the Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Training Academy has trained 81 canines and their handlers from various local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

County sheriff’s K-9 units have had more 1,500 calls for service in that time.

New Sgt. Rae Mari Troyer takes the oath of office.

Friday’s ceremony also included the promotion to sergeant of Rae Mari Troyer ( above ).

The very first sheriff’s “Employee of the Month,” IT Unit Professional Peter Townes, with Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton.

It also included the presentation of the very first sheriff’s “Employee of the Month,” IT Unit Professional Peter Townes ( above ).

Family members, friends, local dignitaries, and law enforcement colleagues gathered for the event.

