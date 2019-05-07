JusticeForJenny: Morris County Woman Charged With Dumping 10-Week-Old Pup In West Milford Lake

A Morris County woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with dumping a caged 10-week-old Golden Retriever puppy in a West Milford lake.

Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson Township is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one of trespassing, authorities said.

The pup -- nicknamed "Jenny" -- was found last Tuesday submerged in a cage in Greenwood Pond on Bonter Road.

She was taken to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory, where a necropsy was conducted.

Found in the cage with Jenny was a wee-wee pad and a lead-crystal ice bucket that authorities believe was used to weigh down the cage.

A reward was offered by The Last Resort Animal Rescue that quickly ballooned to $12,000, thanks to contributions.

The non-profit animal mission also launched the hashtag #JusticeForJenny.

"One of our rescue officers at The Last Resort Rescue noticed a crate at the edge of the pond on Bonter Road on the oak ridge side of town with a puppy in it," wrote Nancy Warner.

"The puppy was dead and ice cold and soaking wet inside the crate, lakebed vegetation hanging on the crate," Warner said.

The pads had some blood on them and were stuck to Jenny's head, she said.

The man who spotted the cage, pulled it out of the water with the puppy inside and left it at the water's edge came forward soon after to assist police. A friend of his described the man as "a foster/rescuer who is an avid animal advocate and lover."

Fea was released pending a May 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said in a joint announcement.

They didn't say whether the reward played a part in her identification and arrest -- only that Fea was charged "based on the investigation."

Jenny was found in the cage at the water's edge. With her was a lead-crystal ice bucket that sells used for $18 to $29.

PHOTO COURTESY: Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital

