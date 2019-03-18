Justice Department: Religious Freedom Complaint By Ramapoughs Can Proceed

A religious-freedom complaint filed by the Ramapough Mountain Indians against the township of Mahwah is ready to be heard, the U.S. Justice Department ruled on Monday.

Township officials claimed the Ramapoughs did not “exhaust the variance process at the local level" before filing a federal lawsuit against the township.

The suit accuses the township of preventing them from having religious services and educational instruction on 13.5 acres of ceremonial land off Halifax Road – known as “Sweet Water.”

The Justice Department disagreed, saying the Ramapoughs can proceed, in a "statement of interest" it filed in connection with the tribe's lawsuit.

IWhile news of the Justice Department's statement was being distributed, state officials announced Monday that they are officially recognizing the Ramapough Mountain Indians as an American Indian tribe since 1980.

Township officials originally went to court asking that the tribe be ordered to cease and desist all use of the property that is in violation of current zoning ordinance. They claimed the area is being used as a campground, with teepees, tents and canvas cabins, which violates zoning law.

There are nearly 5,000 Ramapo Mountain Indians, also known as the Ramapough Lenape Nation, living around the Ramapo Mountains of Bergen, Passaic and Rockland counties.

Theirs, they say, is a sovereign tribe that shouldn’t be prohibited from holding prayer ceremonies and educational programs on their land.

In their suit, tribe members accuse the township of substantially hampering their religious exercise by:

rescinding a zoning permit that authorized religious worship; limiting the number of people permitted on the property for religious gatherings;

demanding the removal of structures central to the Ramapough’s worship, including a sweat lodge, a prayer circle, and an altar;

issuing large fines and initiating civil and criminal enforcement proceedings.

The Ramapoughs also claim that the township has treated them differently than other similarly situated nonreligious groups.

“RLUIPA protects the rights of all religious communities to worship on their land free from discriminatory barriers and unlawful burdens,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito for New Jersey said. “Our office will continue to vigorously enforce the rights guaranteed by RLUIPA and take steps to ensure that it is applied correctly in our District.”

RLUIPA is a federal law that protects religious institutions from unduly burdensome or discriminatory land use regulations.

Last year, the Justice Department announced a “Place to Worship Initiative,” which focusses on RLUIPA’s provisions that protect the rights of religious institutions to worship on their land.

In July 2018, the Department of Justice announced the formation of the Religious Liberty Task Force. The Task Force brings together Department components to coordinate their work on religious liberty litigation and policy, and to implement the Attorney General’s 2017 Religious Liberty Guidance.

MORE INFO: www.justice.gov/crt/placetoworship

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Campion, chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Civil Rights Unit; Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Millenky of the Civil Division; and Trial Attorney Noah Sacks, U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, Housing and Civil Enforcement Section.

