Jurors Convict Passaic Man Of Leaving Route 21 Crash That Seriously Injured Newark Man

A Passaic man faces several years in state prison for walking away from a Route 21 crash that seriously injured a Newark driver.

Jurors in Paterson convicted Elijarh Hogges, 32, on Thursday of aggravated assault, assault by auto, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious injury and victim endangerment following a week-long trial in Superior Court.

Hogges drove a 2013 Audi Q5 through a red light at the Dayton Avenue intersection and struck the 37-year-old victim’s 2012 Chevy Malibu, which was exiting the Route 21 ramp, on May 27, 2017, Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Julie Serfess told jurors.

Hogges then abandoned the Audi and began to walk home, Serfess said.

Passaic police intercepted him in the area of a Walgreens on President Street, the prosecutor said, adding that Hogges refused to take a breath test.

City police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Vehicular Homicide Unit investigated.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 22.

Hogges will have to serve 85% of the term under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

He’s likely looking at five to 10 years behind bars once aggravating and mitigating factors are taken into consideration.

