Judge Frees Ex-Con In Four-Town Bergen Burglary Spree

Jerry DeMarco
Nicolas Torres
Nicolas Torres Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An ex-con who authorities said burglarized a string of real estate and doctors’ office in Bergen and Middlesex counties was ordered released by a judge barely 24 hours after he was captured, records show.

Nicolas Torres, 37, of Passaic was charged with commercial burglaries in Maywood, Fort Lee, Oradell, Westwood and Edison and faces additional counts in Middlesex, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Torres, who records show has a criminal history in New Jersey stretching back more than a decade, became a suspect during an investigation by Musella’s Special Investigations Squad, the prosecutor said.

Detectives from Oradell, Westwood and Edison joined squad members in arrested Torres at his 3rd Street home on Wednesday, Musella said.

He was charged with four counts of burglary, three counts of theft and one of possessing burglary tools, he said.

A local judge sent Torres to the Bergen County Jail early Thursday – only to see a Superior Court judge in Hackensack release him Friday, with conditions, pending further court action under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Musella thanked Westwood, Fort Lee, Maywood, Oradell, Edison and Passaic police for their assistance in the case.

