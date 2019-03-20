JetBlue Pilots Drugged, Raped Airline Workers Before Flight To Newark, Lawsuit Alleges

Three female airline workers claim a pair of JetBlue pilots drugged and raped them the day before a flight to Newark.

A lawsuit filed by the women contends the incident occurred May 9 in San Juan, after they met pilots Eric Johnson and Dan Watson on a beach, the New York Post reports .

The pilots apparently gave the women beer laced with a drug, turning the rest of the night into a blur, the lawsuit alleges.

All five people ended up back at a hotel where Johnson raped two of the women, it claims.

“Johnson was on top of [Jane Doe 1] raping her,” the New York Post report quotes the lawsuit as saying. “[Jane Doe 1] felt the influence of the drug that [Johnson] laced the beer with, and was unable to react to the situation, but was simply aware that it was happening.

“[Her] flashes of memory included Johnson having sexual intercourse with the other crew member who was also under the influence of the drugs."

Johnson apparently thanked the women for making his fantasy come true, according to the lawsuit.

The third woman became ill from the drugs and vomited several times, the suit states.

The women al said they felt groggy and numb the following day on a flight to Newark.

They said they reported the incident to JetBlue but that no action was taken against the pilots, according to the Post story .

One of the women said that Johnson intentionally gave her a sexually transmitted disease, according to the report . The trio is seeking $75,000 in damages each, along with attorney fees.

JetBlue, in turn, said it takes “allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly."

