Jersey Shore Town Evacuated After Homeowner Finds Live WWII Explosive Projectile On Beach

Residents of a South Jersey town were evacuated after a live explosive was found on the beach, authorities said.

A Wildwood resident found the World War II-era projectile on the beach and brought it to a nearby home, police said.

Wildwood police determined that the explosive device was still live and called in members of the Atlantic City bomb squad

Police and firefighters responded to West Pine Avenue about 10:10 a.m. Saturday.

The munition was identified as a 120mm projectile from the World War II era, Wildwood police said.

Members of the Atlantic City bomb squad removed the munition from the residence and moved it to the beach, "where it was rendered safe," police said on Facebook.

Residents who were evacuated from West Pine and Maple avenues were allowed to return home after about 2 1/2 hours, police said.

"These munitions are dangerous and should only be handled by qualified personnel," Wildwood police said on Facebook.

