Jersey Shore Sex Offender Charged With Failing To Register Under Megan's Law

A 21-year-old Jersey Shore man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law, authorities said Wednesday

Ralph Downey, Jr., of Manchester, was arrested on Sept. 28, after failing to meet his annual registration requirement with any law enforcement agencies, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Megan’s Law has required certain sex offenders to register with their local police departments whenever they move and/or change their residential address or place of employment since 1994.

Failure to comply is a third-degree crime.

Downey was lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with relevant information regarding this case - or others violating Megan’s Law requirements - should contact Sergeant John Argento of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027, extension 2903. The information may be provided anonymously.

For further information, visit the State Police Sex Offender Internet Registry.

