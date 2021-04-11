Jersey Shore Pair Indicted On Charges In 16-Year-Old Boy's OD Death

A pair of Jersey Shore residents have been indicted in charges stemming from the overdose death of a 16-year-old boy, authorities said.

David Belk, 45, and Stephanie O’Neill, 44, both of Little Egg Harbor, were indicted by an Ocean County Grand Jury Nov. 4 on charges of strict liability drug induced death, endangering the welfare of a child, distribution of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of heroin, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Belk and O’Neill supplied heroin and fentanyl to the 16-year-old boy, who was found unresponsive on the floor of an East Susquehanna Driver on July 3, Billhimer's office previously said.

Responding officers administered lifesaving efforts before the boy was transported to Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis confirmed the presence of heroin and fentanyl in the boy's system, the OCPO said.

Based upon the toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office said that the heroin and fentanyl found in the victim’s system was the cause of his death, authorities said.

O’Neill was arrested Aug 26, and released by the court on home detention pursuant to New Jersey Bail Reform. Belk was arrested the following day and lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Patrol Division, Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted in the investigation.

