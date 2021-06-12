Jersey Shore Newlywed Killed In Road Rage Crash Between Other Drivers

An 18-year-old driver was charged in a deadly road rage incident that killed a 26-year-old man just three weeks after his wedding.

More than $650 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family of Sean Avon, of Brick Township,

"Sean Avon was an innocent bystander driving home from working late at work, just hoping to get home to his wife of 3 weeks, reads the campaign, launched by Heather Mae Wisser.

"One of the cars ended up hitting Sean’s car head on and killed him on impact."

Meanwhile, Avrohom Pam was charged with vehicular homicide, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Pam was behind the wheel of a 2021 Ford van in the rightmost lane of travel on Lanes Mills Road when he struck a 2019 Honda CRV being driven by John Arendt, Jr., 73, of Brick Township, Billhimer said.

The force of the collision propelled Arendt's vehicle into the northbound lane of traffic, where it struck Avon's 2012 Ford Mustang head-on, authorities said.

Avon was rushed to Ocean Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, while Arendt was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries, and was listed in stable condition Saturday.

An investigation found that Pam and Arendt had gotten into an argument, which precipitated the crash, Billhimer said.

"Sean was suppose to be having a ceremony in October to celebrate his marriage with all his friends and family," Avon's GoFundMe says.

"His life was take too soon and now his wife needs to find a way to get through this traffic situation that never should have happened to her husband."

Pam was transported to Ocean Medical Center for a blood draw, pursuant to a court authorized warrant, then processed at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit – Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded.

Anyone is possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington, III, of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-9027, or Detective Patrick Kearns of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.

