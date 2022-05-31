Jersey Shore Native Among 3 Dead In Virginia Crash

Police released the names of three people who died on Sunday, May 29, in a head-on collision in Stafford that shut down a road for several hours.

Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge, lost control of his 1995 Lexus and veered into oncoming traffic on Austin Ridge Drive around 7:30 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

The car struck a northbound Hyundai Elantra driven by Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg. The drivers were not related.

Andrea Forte, 35, of Stafford, who was a passenger in the Lexus, also died in the collision, deputies said.

A GoFundMe page for Forte's family had raised more than $3,900 as of Tuesday, May 31. Forte, previously of Belmar, NJ, is survived by her husband Rondae, and 11-year-old daughter, Adree.

"Drea was an amazing friend a great role model to most and most of all she was a genuine caring soul," the campaign says.

