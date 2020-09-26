Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Man Shot In Paterson Flags Down Police Next Town Over

Jerry DeMarco
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Jersey Shore man who was shot in the arm and leg in Paterson made it nearly a dozen blocks before flagging down a passing police officer in Haledon, authorities said.

The 41-year-old victim from Long Branch apparently was shot at the corner of North 8th Street and Belmont Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday, they said.

He flagged down a police officer near the corner of Henry Street and Lee Avenue behind the Haledon School -- more than a half-mile from the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Haledon Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said in a joint release Saturday.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

His wounds – to the right arm and left leg -- didn’t appear life-threatening, responders said.

