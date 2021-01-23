Jersey Shore House Cleaner, 38, Charged With Stealing Jewelry From Elderly Residents

A 38-year-old New Jersey house cleaner has been charged with stealing jewelry from several elderly clients, authorities said.

Linda Kreig of Wrightsown was charged last Tuesday with multiple counts of theft after a yearlong investigation, Manchester police said.

Manchester police officers responded to several homes where the victims reported their jewelry had been stolen by a woman working for a Toms River-based company between May and December 2019, authorities said.

Detective Joseph Fastige identified Kreig as the house cleaner and subsequently charged her with four counts of third degree theft.

The Manchester Township Police Department’s Patrol Division, the Barnegat Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office assisted in the investigation.

Authorities suspect there may be additional, unidentified victims, they said.

The Manchester Township Police is requesting anyone who had Kreig clean their homes and believes that they may have been the victim of a theft to please contact Detective Joseph Fastige at (732) 657-2009 ext. 4208.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.