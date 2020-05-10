Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Jersey Shore Driver, 39, Airlifted After New SUV Hits Pole, Rolls On Route 23

Jerry DeMarco
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A Jersey Shore driver was airlifted after his new SUV hit a utility pole and rolled on Route 23 in West Milford over the weekend.

Brian Kochakji, a 39-year-old finance manager with Mercedes Benz, was headed north on Route 23 when the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 crashed shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Kochakji, a former township resident

who lives in Point Pleasant, was brought by ambulance to Echo Lake Ballfield on Germantown Road, police Lt. Thomas Valente said.

AirMed One flew him from there to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with serious injuries, Valente said.

The highway was closed with the assistance of the NJDOT and the New Jersey State Police Incident Management Unit, the lieutenant said.

Valente asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help the West Milford Police Accident Investigation Unit contact him or Detective Sgt. Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2800. 

