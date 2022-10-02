Jersey Shore Dad Pleads Guilty To Killing Infant Daughter After Beating Young Son: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Jersey Shore dad serving prison time for abusing his 15-month-old son has entered a guilty plea in the death of his 6-week-old daughter, authorities announced.

Austin Meli, of Wall Township, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 10 to charges of aggravated manslaughter, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Officers responded to a home in Wall Township on March 9, 2019, on reports of an unresponsive infant. Meli's baby was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In March 2020, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for violently abusing his 15-month-old son, according to earlier news accounts.

Some of the abuse inflicted upon the son was captured on a video camera that Meli had installed in the room, the prosecutor said at the time. The surveillance video captured a series of violent acts by Meli against his toddler son that occurred in the days before his daughter’s death, authorities said.

Meli was indicted for murder and endangering the welfare of a child in May 2021, in the case involving his daughter.

The dad is facing a sentence of 30 years New Jersey State Prison for the plea to Aggravated Manslaughter, first degree.

That sentence is also subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA) which requires that he serve 85% prior to being eligible for parole. The State is also recommending that this sentence run consecutive to the sentence he is already serving.

If anyone has any information that can assist the investigative team, they are urged to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Shawn Murphy at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032 or Wall Township Police Detective Chris Lisewski at 732-449-4800 ext. 1140.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800- 671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

