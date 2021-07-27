Jersey City Woman Shot Dead During Memorial Service For Victim Of Gun Violence

A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed while attending a memorial vigil in Jersey City, city officials said.

Felicia Stewart was found with gunshot wounds in her back at Grant Avenue and MLK Drive around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

She was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:02 a.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Stewart was apparently visiting a memorial for someone who died of gun violence over the weekend, according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

No arrests had been made as of 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

