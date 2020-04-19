Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Woman Plunges To Death From Apartment Building

Jerry DeMarco
Villa Borinquen Apartments on Manila Avenue in Jersey City
Villa Borinquen Apartments on Manila Avenue in Jersey City Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Jersey City woman plunged to her death from an 11-story apartment building, authorities confirmed Sunday.

Responders pronounced her dead outside the mixed-use Villa Borinquen Apartments on Manila Avenue near the corner of Second Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday, responders said.

Authorities believe the woman jumped, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told Hudson County View , confirming responders' initial report from Friday.

******

ALSO SEE: A 25-year-old worker died Sunday when he fell 35 feet into a shop docked at the Bayonne waterfront, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hudson/police-fire/worker-killed-in-fall-at-bayonne-terminal/786804/

******

