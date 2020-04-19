Jersey City Woman Plunges To Death From Apartment Building

A Jersey City woman plunged to her death from an 11-story apartment building, authorities confirmed Sunday.

Responders pronounced her dead outside the mixed-use Villa Borinquen Apartments on Manila Avenue near the corner of Second Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday, responders said.

Authorities believe the woman jumped, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told Hudson County View , confirming responders' initial report from Friday.

