Jersey City Woman, 26, Seriously Injured In New Year's Hit-Run Crash

A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash New Year's Eve in Jersey City.

The woman was in the northbound lane of Ocean Avenue approaching a parked car when she was struck by a northbound black Cadillac Escalade around 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

She was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was treated for multiple injuries and listed in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

The Escalade continued driving, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is actively investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915- 1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

