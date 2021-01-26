Jersey City Taco Bell Customer Flashes Taser During Face Mask Dispute

A Jersey City Taco Bell customer threatened employees with a taser after she was refused service for not wearing a face mask, authorities said.

The woman, whose identity was not made public, began “exhibiting aggressive behavior” and threatened to use a taser on the employees at Taco Bell on JFK Blvd. when she was refused service Monday around 11:30 p.m., Jersey City Police Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The woman then left the restaurant, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which remains under investigation, Wallace-Scalcione said.

