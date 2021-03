A school bus carrying 25 children struck a parked car Monday morning in Jersey City, initial reports and city officials said.

None of the students were injured when the bus reportedly hit the vehicle at Stuyvesant Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 10:20 a.m.

Further details were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

