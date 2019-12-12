Contact Us
Jersey City Police Union Starts Fundraiser For Family Of Detective Joe Seals

Paul Milo
Detective Joseph Seals
Detective Joseph Seals Photo Credit: Hawthorne PBA

A union, the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association, has set up a GoFuneMe page to benefit the family of Detective Joseph Seals, the Jersey City police officer killed Tuesday prior to an attack on a nearby kosher grocery store.

To contribute to the effort, click here.

"The JCPOBA has set up this GoFundMe page to accommodate all of the generous offers of support we have received in the hours since this incident. All of the dollars raised will go directly to the Seals family, helping them cover education, housing, and other expenses for the five children that Joe loved so dearly," the union wrote on the page.

Seals, 39, is believed to be the first victim in the assault by two shooters who were killed in the midst of a shootout with police. In addition to the 15-year veteran of the force, three other people were killed.  The two shooters were fatally shot by police.

Authorities have warned against scammers taking advantage of the tragedy by setting up bogus GoFundMe accounts.

