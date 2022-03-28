Jersey City Police Officer Jose Vargas Dies Suddenly, 35

The Jersey City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Jose Vargas died on March 17, 2022. He was 35 years old.

Born in Puerto Rico, Vargas later moved to Jersey City and attended the Midtown Community School, then Bayonne High School, graduating from Ferris High school, according to his obituary. He later attended NJCU.

He served as a US Marine from 2005 to 2010, and was promoted to sergeant, specializing in Aircraft Communications/Navigation Radar Systems Technician. Vargas worked as a Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer from 2013 to 2015, and joined the JCPD in 2016.

Vargas was being remembered as a devoted dad to his son, Jayden.

A GoFundMe in Vargas' memory had raised $5,400 as of Monday, March 28.

"Jose was a loving father who loved Jayden with all his heart and did everything in his power to ensure he was taken care of," the page reads.

Interment was at the Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

