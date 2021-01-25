Jersey City Pastor Gets 15 Years For Sexually Assaulting Two Girls At Church

A Jersey City pastor was sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison for the sexual assault of two different girls he taught at the church he worked at, authorities said.

Josue Rodriguez, 62, was a pastor and taught religion to children at Temple Refugio, a church at 322 3rd St. in Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Rodriguez taught both victims at the church, one of whom was between ages 6 and 9, and the other between 8 and 15, the prosecutor said.

One of the victim's moms reported the alleged crime that happened at the church to Jersey City police on April 30, according to Suarez.

That evening, Rodriguez was arrested by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit near Communipaw Avenue and Bergen Avenue in connection with the incident, Suarez said.

The second victim was identified during the course of the investigation.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on two different victims on Aug. 12, 2020, Suarez said.

Superior court Judge John A. Young served Rodriguez his sentence on Jan. 21, 2021.

The 15-year sentence is to be served with 15 years of parole ineligibility on a Jessica Lunsford Act count to run concurrent to a 15 year sentence with 85% parole ineligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act.

Rodriguez also will be subject to Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Barbara Drasheff of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

