Jersey City Officer Fired For Hitting Jogger, Amy DeGise Remains Largely Unscathed

The termination of a Jersey City officer who struck a jogger that ran in front of his car while responding to an emergency is raising questions as to why he's suffering harsher consequences than City Councilwoman Amy DeGise, who remains an active councilwoman.

A GoFundMe for officer Edwin Hernandez says he is suffering "extreme punishment" as a result of his termination. Dashcam footage published by Real Garden State captured the Feb. 8, 2022 incident in which a jogger, later identified as Douglas Salom, ran directly in front of Hernandez's Crown Victoria on Jersey Avenue.

A lawsuit filed by Salom last November alleges that Hernandez was driving recklessly when he "violently" struck Salom, causing serious and permanent damage. The suit names the JCPD, Hernandez, the city of Jersey City, the State of New Jersey, and various John Does, as defendants.

Daily Voice sources who requested anonymity and supporters of Hernandez say his punishment is more harsh than that of DeGise who made headlines last summer for running a red light and hitting a bicyclist.

DeGise pleaded guilty earlier this year, and was issued a $5,000 fine, and had her driver's license suspended for one year. A petition calling for her resignation says her failure to resign is "unconscionable," and had garnered more than 7,300 signatures as of April 9.

The clashing cases sparked discussion on Reddit.

Hernandez was issued various motor vehicle violations and dismissed from the JCPD, according to the GoFundMe, launched by Vanessa Cabrera, and a report by NJ Advance Media.

Jersey City officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Sunday, April 9.

"This was extreme punishment handed down to Edwin," the campaign reads. "Edwin was a dedicated police officer who loved the job and went above and beyond to make sure he did the right thing. He is the kind of man that would give you the shirt off of his back.

"Edwin is a phenomenal Husband and Father of two beautiful girls. He worked day and night to provide for his family. Let’s not lose sight of why we took the job in the first place, to help others and right now our fellow brother needs all the support we can give."

Hernandez's attorney, Michael Rubas, did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

