Jersey City Officer Allowed Fugitive To Stay At Her Home: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Jersey City police officer has been arrested on accusations she allowed a fugitive wanted for attempted murder to stay in her house while knowing all along they were wanted, authorities said.

Members of the US Marshals Service captured the suspect wanted in a Feb. 10, 2022 shooting at Page Rivera's home on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Rivera, through her employment at the Jersey City Police Department, was aware of the arrest warrant that was issued for the individual wanted in a Feb. 10 shooting she allowed to stay at her home, Suarez said.

The suspect had been wanted on charges that include Attempted Murder and various weapons offenses.

Rivera was arrested on March 1 by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internal Affairs Unit for knowingly hindering the apprehension, Suarez said. Rivera was released pending her first court appearance on Wednesday, March 15.

