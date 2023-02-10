Contact Us
Jersey City Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Tractor Trailer Crash On Route 80: Police

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A 32-year-old Jersey City motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a tractor trailer on Route 80 Friday, Feb. 10 during rush hour, authorities said.

A Volvo tractor trailer struck the back of Desmond A. Gomes' Honda motorcycle around 5:20 p.m. at milepost 11.6 in Hope Township (Warren County), New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Gomes was ejected and killed, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation.

