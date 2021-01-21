Jersey City Man Sexually Assaulted Girl From Ages 8 To 10: Prosecutor

A Jersey City man was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl when she was between the ages of 8 and 10, authorities said.

Esteban Sarmiento, 38, was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City around 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The State has filed a motion for detention and Sarmiento is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Sarmiento was charged with Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

