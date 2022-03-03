Jersey City Man Sexually Assaulted 9-Year-Old Stepdaughter For Months: Prosecutor

A 47-year-old Jersey City man has been accused of sexually assaulting his 9-year-old stepdaughter for months, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released to protect the victim, was arrested by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Wednesday, March 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The crimes occurred in November 2021 and March 2022 inside of a Jersey City home, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

The Prosecutor’s Office has filed a detention motion, which was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, March 8.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

