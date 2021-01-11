Jersey City Man Nabbed For Upskirt Grope In Hoboken, Police Say

A Jersey City man was arrested for groping a woman in Hoboken over the weekend, authorities said.

The woman told officers that a man appeared next to her as she walked eastbound on 3rd Street from Bloomfield Street around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera.

As he walked next to her, he reached behind her and placed his hand under her skirt, touching her "intimate area," Cabrera said.

The woman was able to direct officers to the man, who was walking south on Washington Street, police said.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Fausto Hernandez-Victori.

He was charged with criminal sexual contact on a summons and released with a court date.

