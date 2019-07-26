Contact Us
Jersey City Man Gets 15 Years For Child Pornography, Sexual Assault

Jose Roman must serve the entirety of a 15-year sentence he received for assault and possession of child pornography.

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday on charges he distributed child pornography online and sexually assaulted a child, the state Attorney General's office said Friday.

Jose Roman, 75, in April pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, impairing or debauching the morals of a child and distributing child pornography. He will be ineligible for parole.

An investigation by the state Division of Criminal Justice Cyber Crimes Unit identified a computer address sharing child pornography files in 2015. A subsequent investigation by the State Police and Jersey City police lead to Roman's arrest in 2015. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office also assisted.

A search of Roman's home turned up 500 videos of child pornography. Investigators also learned he had assaulted the prepubescent girl.

In addition to his prison term, Roman will be under lifetime parole supervision and must register as a Megan's Law offender.

