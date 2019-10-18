Contact Us
Jersey City Man Found Guilty Of Killing Infant

Paul Milo
Andrew Howard-French
Andrew Howard-French Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A jury Thursday convicted a Jersey City man of killing a 23-month-old toddler he was babysitting last year, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Andrew Howard-French, 29, was found guilty of murder, endangering the welfare of a child and endangering an injured victim.

Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to 115 Van Wagenen Ave. July 17, 2018, to aid an "overheated infant," authorities said. Bryce Sparrow was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the baby had suffered fatal blunt-force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

Howard-French was arrested a little more than a week later and charged with murder.

He faces a minimum of 30 years in prison for the murder charge alone before he is eligible for parole. He will remain in custody until he's sentenced in January.

