Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Garfield Man, 71, Charged With Sexual Contact With Teen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Montclair Girl, 13, He Met Online

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Steffon Fowler
Steffon Fowler Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old Jersey City man was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he met online, authorities said.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit were tipped off in January that Steffon Fowler had sexually assaulted the Montclair girl after meeting on social media, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Fowler was arrested on Aug. 17 at his residence on Arlington Avenue without incident, and surrendered to authorities without incident, Suarez said.

Fowler was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He was being held in the Hudson County jail in Kearny pending his first appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.