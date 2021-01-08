Jersey City Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Boy, 11

A Jersey City man has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in his care, authorities said Friday.

Leon Rueda, 63, was arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Jan. 6 around 3:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A spokesperson with the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said the man and the boy were family friends.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault, Suarez said.

The HCPO filed a motion for detention pending trial, which will be heard on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

