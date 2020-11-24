Jersey City Man Charged With Murder In Girlfriend's Grisly Killing

A 65-year-old man was charged with murder after his 67-year-old girlfriend was found dead with a gash across her neck Monday in their shared Jersey City apartment, authorities said.

Kimberly Haston was found lifeless on the floor of her Court House Place apartment with a gash across her neck by Jersey City police officers performing a welfare check around 2 p.m., Nov. 23, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Haston was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead just after 3:50 p.m., Suarez said.

Hason's boyfriend Rand March shared the apartment with her, and was in the apartment at the time of the incident, Suarez said.

He was taken into custody by police officers around 4 p.m., on charges of murder and unlawful weapon possession.

