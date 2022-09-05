Jersey City Man Buys $10K In Wood Flooring With Bogus Credit Card In Paramus: Police

A Jersey City man turned himself in Monday, May 9 after police say he used a bogus credit card to purchase thousands of dollars worth of products in New Jersey and Nebraska.

A three-month investigation led police to Kyle Halsey, 32, who they say used a stolen credit card and fake identification to buy $10,000 worth of wood flooring from Carpet World on Route 17 in Paramus on Feb. 10, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The flooring was delivered to a storage unit in Ho Ho Kus by a legitimate delivery service that was not involved in the fraud, according to the chief.

The investigation took a turn in March when Wesley McVay of the Sarpy County Nebraska Sheriff’s Department told Paramus Police Detective Joshua Capizzi a Toro Skid Steer tractor worth $30,000 was bought with the same bogus identification used in the Carpet World case, police said.

Police linked the information to Halsey, who was also running a company called "Humble King Home Improvements," they said. The flooring was never recovered, but the tractor was, after police tracked down the person who bought it from Halsey with a bank check, Chief Ehrenberg said.

Halsey was charged with credit card fraud, theft by deception and theft of moveable property.

He was turned over to the Ho Ho Kus Police Department to face additional charges.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Capizzi at 201-262-3400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.