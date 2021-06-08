Jersey City Man Attacks Woman, 2 Kids With Knife Before Killing Himself, Authorities Say

A Jersey City man attacked a woman and two children with a knife before fatally turning the weapon on himself Monday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified 54-year-old man was found dead with an apparent knife wound to his throat on the second floor of an apartment at 76 Van Wagenen Ave., around 7:15 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He was pronounced dead soon after.

A 29-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy also suffered various cuts and gashes on their necks, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The three victims were hospitalized where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries. They were in stable condition as of Tuesday.

No further information was released as this was a domestic violence incident.

