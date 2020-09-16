Jersey City Man Arrested In Late-Night Sexual Attack Of Female Pedestrian

A Jersey City man sexually assaulted a woman who was walking late at night over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Bili Crisostomo-Hernandez, 23, attacked the 28-year-old pedestrian at Ogden Avenue and South Street in Jersey City, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was arrested on charges of sexual assault, hindering and providing false statements.

Crisostomo-Hernandez was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and remanded to the Hudson County Jail.

The Prosecutor’s Office has filed a detention motion, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21.

Anyone who wants to report a sex crime can call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

