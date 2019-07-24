Jersey City Man, 68, Found Guilty In Death Of Popular Coach, 77

A jury found a 68-year-old Jersey City man guilty of reckless manslaughter for killing another man in a fight last year, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday.

On April 15, 2018, police responded to a report of an altercation at Pershing Field and found Anthony Bello, 77, unresponsive and bleeding from a wound to his torso. Bello was pronounced dead that morning at Jersey City Medical Center.

Investigators later determined that Charles Lowy had gotten into a fight with Bello and walked away from the scene after stabbing him. Lowy, who was seen on surveillance video arguing with Bello, was arrested a few days later.

Witnesses said the two had gotten into an argument over Lowy's habit of feeding the park's pigeons, NJ.com reported. Lowy had the knife on him in order to open a bag of seed for the birds, according to his attorney.

Bello was a youth sports coach and retired teacher well-liked among his Manhattan Avenue neighbors.

Lowy faces 5 to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced in October.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.