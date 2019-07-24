Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Man, 68, Found Guilty In Death Of Popular Coach, 77

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Pershing Field Park in Jersey City, where a dispute between two older men turned deadly last year.
Pershing Field Park in Jersey City, where a dispute between two older men turned deadly last year. Photo Credit: Google

A jury found a 68-year-old Jersey City man guilty of reckless manslaughter for killing another man in a fight last year, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday.

On April 15, 2018, police responded to a report of an altercation at Pershing Field and found Anthony Bello, 77, unresponsive and bleeding from a wound to his torso. Bello was pronounced dead that morning at Jersey City Medical Center.

Investigators later determined that Charles Lowy had gotten into a fight with Bello and walked away from the scene after stabbing him. Lowy, who was seen on surveillance video arguing with Bello, was arrested a few days later.

Witnesses said the two had gotten into an argument over Lowy's habit of feeding the park's pigeons, NJ.com reported. Lowy had the knife on him in order to open a bag of seed for the birds, according to his attorney.

Bello was a youth sports coach and retired teacher well-liked among his Manhattan Avenue neighbors.

Lowy faces 5 to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced in October.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.